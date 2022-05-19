Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect in Brittanee Drexel murder registered for HGTC cosmetology classes, but didn’t attend

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach.((Source: Drexel Family/Georgetown County Detention Center))
By Michael Owens
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man charged in the death of Brittanee Drexel registered for classes at a Grand Strand college years after her disappearance.

A spokesperson with Horry-Georgetown Technical College told WMBF News that Raymond Moody registered for cosmetology classes at the school in August 2012. They also said Moody withdrew eight days after the semester began and never attended a class.

It was the same year Moody was named a person of interest in the Drexel case before being charged over a decade later.

The HGTC spokesperson also said prior criminal convictions are not a factor in admissions per a legislative mandate. Criminal background checks, however, are required by law along with drug screenings for select students.

HGTC also said it complies with state and federal laws concerning registered sex offenders, and “responds promptly to all complaints related to sex discrimination, sexual harassment, or sexual violence” in compliance with Title IX.

Drexel disappeared on April 25, 2009, after coming to Myrtle Beach and was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard when she was 17. Her body was found May 7, 2022, after officials said Moody confessed to killing the teen and told authorities where her body was buried.

Moody was formally charged Monday with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to Drexel’s death. Online records show he is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

