Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles, Friday, April 1, 2022, to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work. Ford says in government documents posted Thursday, May 19, 2022, is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford says in government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, but the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off.

It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s air bag may not inflate in a crash. Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks.

Ford is also recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021. A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

