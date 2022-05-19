Local officials, voter groups react to early voting turnout

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polls have been open now for nearly two weeks for early voting.

Richmond County Board of Elections says they’ve seen a record number of early voters, with more opting for in-person, and moving other voting options to the back of the line.

More than 8,000 people in both Columbia and Richmond counties have already voted. In Richmond County, that’s about 7 percent of all registered voters.

May 20 is the last date to vote early before election day on May 24.

“I grew up believing and being taught that it was a duty and that when you fail to vote, you’re failing to share your voice,” said Marian Brown, League of Women Voters of the CSRA.

An extensive number of candidates, but a shortlist of options to cast your ballet. It’s the first election to usher in Georgia’s new voting laws.

A section of the Election Integrity Act of 2021 altered the timeline for absentee voting, and though the Richmond County Board of Elections saw a dip in requests, they saw a higher number than they expected.

Travis Doss, elections director, Richmond County Board of Elections said: “Our absentee ballot numbers are much lower than what we had in 2020. Because in 2020, we had 36,000 absentee ballots, we have about 1,200.”

While they’re seeing record numbers at in-person polls, dropbox use has dropped all over the state, including Richmond County. Under the new measure, counties are allowed one per 100 hundred thousand voters.

“Definitely a decrease, mainly because it’s indoors. We only have one, where during 2020, we had five stations throughout the county. We only have the one here in the municipal building,” he said.

For Brown, she believes this is the new era of voting.

“I think people now want to be sure that they’re following the letter of the law, not that they didn’t meet for, but I think people want to be sure that they are following the law. So that they know, they have done their due diligence, and their vote will in the end count.”

One thing Doss says to do before you head to the polls is print out a sample ballot. The candidate list is quite expansive and knowing who you’re voting for and where to go can go a long way.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.