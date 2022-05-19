Submit Photos/Videos
Local high school seniors take a pledge to teach after college

By Will Volk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school seniors in Columbia County are taking a pledge to teach others.

Graduating seniors signed letters of intent to pursue careers in education. We met one student who gave us a taste of what the program is all about.

Olivia Orzenski is about to graduate from Evans High School. She’s spent years preparing to become a teacher.

At the same event, the school district celebrated educators who finished their first year of teaching.

The students got to see the result of their plans to pursue a career in education.

MORE | Columbia County School District crowns ‘Rookie of the Year’

“I struggled to learn when I was younger. I want to make a good impact on the world and help other kids learn just like how my previous teachers did with me,” said Orzenski.

She joined Georgia Future Educators three years ago. This organization exposed her and other students to the world of teaching.

Orzenski remembers interacting with students at a local elementary school.

“Learning with the kids has been such a big part of my life because they’re just like your bread and butter for the day. You love doing it. You love going there to volunteer and to really learn and see what you’re passionate about,” she said.

MORE | Richmond County schools to shift start times to ease bus woes

Students in the program signed their letter of intent, and the district made a promise. If they finish their degree and get their certification, they’re guaranteed an interview.

Orzenski’s grateful for the opportunities she’s had as she takes another step closer to her dream.

“Now we have a better chance of pursuing our dreams and getting a job within the field of education, and it means a lot to me that we have that opportunity to do so,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

