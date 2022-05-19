Submit Photos/Videos
As local gas prices keep climbing, folks plan to keep driving

A new report on consumer spending shows inflation will be a problem for months to come. (CNN)
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite record-high gas prices across the country that have increased by a dime since Monday, more Americans intend to hit the road for their summer vacations, according to GasBuddy.

The company released the results of its annual summer travel survey and found 58% of Americans are expected to drive to their travel destinations. It’s a rise from last summer when gas prices were nearly $1.50 per gallon lower.

In fact, as of this week for the first time ever, the average price is now over $4 in every state.

“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

As a result, about 38% of Americans haven’t confirmed their summer trip plans yet.

GasBuddy predicts that gas prices on Memorial Day weekend will be about $4.65 per gallon, which is a 51% increase from last year. The company also expects the average price from Memorial Day to Labor Day to be $4.40 per gallon, but significant events could raise or lower the outcome.

Here are money-saving tips from GasBuddy:

  • Change the way you drive. Most vehicles today achieve optimal fuel economy around 55 mph. By anticipating the traffic and applying slow steady acceleration and braking, fuel economy may increase by as much as 25%, saving the equivalent of 50 cents to $1 per gallon.
  • Shop around online and off to find the best price per gallon.
  • Sign up for gas rewards and other loyalty programs through retailers to take advantage of discounts available. Also review your credit card benefits, many offer cashback for gas purchases.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

