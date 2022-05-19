Lawmakers OK Ossoff-backed bill to boost formula access

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to expand access to baby formula for at-risk families amid shortages.

The Access to Baby Formula Act, which also passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, will ensure that families who purchase baby formula through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children are allowed to purchase baby formula during a national recall, shortage or public health emergency.

Almost half of all babies born in the United States receive nutritional support through the WIC program, but their families are restricted by the type of formula they can purchase.

“No parents should have to worry that they can’t feed their baby. That’s why we passed this legislation to help address this critical shortage of formula,” Ossoff said.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

