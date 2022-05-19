Lakeside student found with gun and knives, parents are told

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun and knives were found in a student’s possession Thursday, parents of Lakeside Middle School and Lakeside High School students were notified.

On Thursday morning, administrators found two small knives in the student’s possession and a gun on the student’s person, the Columbia County School System told parents in a letter. The district said law enforcement was contacted immediately.

The incident was handled without disrupting the school day.

There was no indication from the district that the student had threatened other people with the weapons.

The school district said it “takes incidents such as these extremely seriously and will respond appropriately to violation of the student code of conduct and any legal charges as warranted by law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.