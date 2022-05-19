Submit Photos/Videos
Hiura’s HR in 11th gives Brewers 7-6 victory over Braves

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Keston Hiura hit a two-run, winning homer off Jesse Chavez in the 11th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6.

The Brewers had tied the game on a two-out triple from Kolten Wong in the ninth. Hiura had arrived from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. He led off the bottom of the 11th by sending a 1-2 sinker from Chavez over the center-field wall.

Atlanta had grabbed a 4-0 lead when Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back homers off Corbin Burnes in the third inning.

