Ga. unemployment rate stays at record low as jobs hit all-time high

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate continued to hover at a record low of 3.1% in April as more people continued to find jobs. The jobless rate was unchanged from March, when it set a new all-time low.

Also, Georgia’s number of jobs is at an all-time high of 4,765,500, up 19,000 from March to April and up 252,000 over the year.

The state set a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5,106,584, up 20,516 in April. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5,267,469, up 16,337 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 4,179 to 160,885, the lowest figure since June 2001.

A year ago, 4.3% of Georgia workers were unemployed. The number of workers on employer payrolls rose by 18,000 in Georgia in April, reaching 4.76 million.

That’s 250,000 above payroll levels last year and set a new all-time high for the fifth straight month. The nationwide unemployment rate stayed level from March to April at 3.6%.

Georgia’s trade and transportation sector has exceeded 1 million jobs for the first time in the state’s history.

Gaining 11,600 jobs in April, the sector has rebounded from an 88,500-job deficit in April 2020. More than half a million of these jobs come from the retail trade sector, including Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot and Publix – the biggest retailers in Georgia. Retail trade was one of the top five sectors hit the hardest during the pandemic losing almost 65,000 jobs at the height of COVID-19.

Other sectors with the most over-the-year job gains include accommodation and food services, 37,700; administrative and support services, 37,200; retail trade, 24,800; professional, scientific and technical services, 23,400; transportation and warehousing, 22,200; health care and social assistance, 19,600; and wholesale trade, 15,700.

