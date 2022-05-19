Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Ga. unemployment rate stays at record low as jobs hit all-time high

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate continued to hover at a record low of 3.1% in April as more people continued to find jobs. The jobless rate was unchanged from March, when it set a new all-time low.

Also, Georgia’s number of jobs is at an all-time high of 4,765,500, up 19,000 from March to April and up 252,000 over the year.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina rank near top in 'Great Resignation'

The state set a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5,106,584, up 20,516 in April. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5,267,469, up 16,337 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 4,179 to 160,885, the lowest figure since June 2001.

A year ago, 4.3% of Georgia workers were unemployed. The number of workers on employer payrolls rose by 18,000 in Georgia in April, reaching 4.76 million.

That’s 250,000 above payroll levels last year and set a new all-time high for the fifth straight month. The nationwide unemployment rate stayed level from March to April at 3.6%.

Georgia’s trade and transportation sector has exceeded 1 million jobs for the first time in the state’s history.

LOOKING FOR A JOB? Local school district, hospitals plan hiring events

Gaining 11,600 jobs in April, the sector has rebounded from an 88,500-job deficit in April 2020. More than half a million of these jobs come from the retail trade sector, including Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot and Publix – the biggest retailers in Georgia. Retail trade was one of the top five sectors hit the hardest during the pandemic losing almost 65,000 jobs at the height of COVID-19.

Other sectors with the most over-the-year job gains include accommodation and food services, 37,700; administrative and support services, 37,200; retail trade, 24,800; professional, scientific and technical services, 23,400; transportation and warehousing, 22,200; health care and social assistance, 19,600; and wholesale trade, 15,700.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white car at the scene of the Aiken County shooting had what appeared to be a bullet hole in...
Shooting injures driver on busy Aiken County highway
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools to shift start times to ease bus woes
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

Latest News

A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.
South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation
Fist bump
Local school district, hospitals plan hiring events
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence
Gas pump gas prices
Price surge leaves Georgia with some of the cheapest gas in U.S.