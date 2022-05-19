Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. suspect faces hate crime charges in store shootings

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Georgia has brought hate crime charges against a white man accused of shooting into two convenience stores and targeting the people there because of their race.

Clayton County Police said Larry Edward Foxsworth of Jonesboro said it himself, telling officers “this is a hate crime and this is a targeted hit.”

No one was hurt in the shootings last July. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in Atlanta says nobody should have to be afraid to shop or go to work or have to worry about violent attacks because of the color of their skin.

MACON: A Georgia man who had just been released on bond in a murder case was shot to death over the weekend. Damian Devonta Felton Sr., 27, was released on a $75,000 bond from the Bibb County Jail on Friday night. He was shot and killed Saturday morning outside his home. Felton faced charges in the May 2021 death of 26-year-old Amond Norwood.

Accident with injuries closes left lane on Riverwatch Pkwy
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.
Ga. man’s death sentence is unconstitutional, lawyers allege
Live music and movie showing by Westobou!
Dietician Desha McNeair talks about the impacts of baby formula shortages