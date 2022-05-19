Food service program helps incarcerated people train for jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breaking the cycle of incarceration is the goal of a new partnership between the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and a program called ‘IN2WORK’.

It’s all about making sure incarcerated people have the skills and certifications they need to get a job when they get out.

We went to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, where the first class graduated on Thursday.

“It feels like she is being reborn again,” said Brenda Lyons, mother of Shalonna Wadley.

Wadley is one of seven graduates in the brand new IN2WORK program at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Her mom Brenda, was filled with emotions seeing her daughter’s accomplishment.

“This is something she wanted. She always wanted her restaurant, and now she got that opportunity when she comes home,” she said.

As part of the program, Wadley took classes and tests to receive certificates from the National Restaurant Association. She also received her ServSafe Certification.

It’s all about learning the basics of working in food service or retail.

Joli Shumpert, capitan of administrations, Charles B. Webster Detention Center said: “Learning kitchen basics all the way up to restaurant management.”

If they are unable to find employment on their own, Aramark guarantees them jobs through one of their 28 area contracts in Georgia.

“This allows them to find work, have a stable income that will assist them in transitioning back to society and being more productive citizens. It also gives them a sense of achievement,” said Shumpert.

Since this is their first graduating class, they’re planning to use this as a trial run. If it’s a success, you can expect more graduating classes to come.

Lyons says it’s been a long time coming for her daughter’s return home and hopes people are inspired by her journey.

“I want them to look at her as who she is once she walks out those doors. A changed person,” she said.

