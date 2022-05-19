Submit Photos/Videos
Do you have information that could help find this missing teen?

Ivey Mae Hendren
Ivey Mae Hendren(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Ivey Hendren was last seen leaving her residence on the 2100 block of Tracy Drive, Hephzibah, Ga. on May 17 around midnight.

Hendren is described as 5′3 and around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hendren’s location, contact any on-duty investigator with the RCSO at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

