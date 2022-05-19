Do you have information that could help find this missing teen?

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Ivey Hendren was last seen leaving her residence on the 2100 block of Tracy Drive, Hephzibah, Ga. on May 17 around midnight.

Hendren is described as 5′3 and around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hendren’s location, contact any on-duty investigator with the RCSO at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.