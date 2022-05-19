Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of us look dry and hot for the rest of the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear this evening into tonight with temperatures remaining above average. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-60s early Friday.

Morning lows will stay in the mid-60s early Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s Friday with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph during the day with mostly sunny skies.

Storm chances increase this weekend. (WRDW)

Our pattern finally breaks this weekend with our next approaching cold front. We will likely see afternoon thunderstorms each day this weekend ahead of the front and then see temperatures drop below average by Monday of next week. Morning lows this weekend will be in the mid-60s. Saturday high temperatures will be in the low 90s. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon through around sunset. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will drop to the mid-60s early Sunday. Sunday highs will likely stay in the upper 80s. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon through the evening hours. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our unsettled weather pattern sticks around early next week with afternoon storms possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures do look cooler early next week with highs staying in the mid to low 80s Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be mainly out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

