Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Concerns growing with Ga farmer’s mental health crisis

The conference was held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton
The conference was held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The goal of a conference hosted at the University of Georgia’s Tifton Campus was to address mental health amongst Georgia’s farmers.

It recapped what progress has been made and what work still needs to be done.

Emily Watson works with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, but her husband is a farmer. She said being in the medical field has made her more aware of these types of issues.

“Be aware. Help when you can. Offer whatever support it is whether it’s a listening ear or there’s a shortage of labor. If it means getting out there and doing your part in whatever way,” Watson said.

Matt Berry, a Georgia farmer, said he goes through his struggles. He said his mental health is being challenged more this year than ever.

“The input costs are the highest they’ve been in my entire life. I’ve been farming for many years. Fuel alone is double what it cost last year,” Berry said.

Berry also said farmers are the backbone of America. He added that making the public aware of their issues makes them get access to the care they may need. The problem was that not all farmers had access to those resources or even knew what they were.

House Bill 1013 tells insurers to treat mental illness as a physical illness.

Robert Dickey, chairman of the agriculture committee in the Georgia House of Representatives, said it’s the first of many steps to come to help with the mental health crisis among farmers. The bill also expands incentives for students to enter the mental health field.

Preliminary research from this year by Mercer University shows that 10% of first-generation farmers think about committing suicide every day. Previous research supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 2016 already showed that farmers in Georgia were more than three times more likely to commit suicide.

Add in the pandemic, and that’s why Dickey said passing this bill was important this year more than ever.

“This [bill] is really revolutionary. The inflation problem makes things worse for farmers. The weather outside, making things dry and it’s planting season,” said Dickey

Dickey is the Chairman for the Agriculture Committee in the Georgia House of Representatives
Dickey is the Chairman for the Agriculture Committee in the Georgia House of Representatives(WALB)

Mental health services say they are helped by the bill, but for now, they are still struggling with staff.

“We still have a high need for individuals in this field and our agency,” said Amanda Hall, the Clinical Director, Legacy Behavioral Health Services.

Hall adds that this issue is a team effort with other mental health agencies.

“We have to work together because there are a lot of people that need our help,” she said.

She also said that right now rural Georgia doesn’t have the staff and there’s no reason to compete even if they are separate businesses.

Robert Hurn’s business, Georgia Pines, also provides mental health services. He said he wants older men to come in more as they are a demographic that research shows are less likely to seek help.

“A lot of the times it’s one of those things like people can take it. I can take it, I can deal with it,” Hurn said

Hurn also said he sees young farmers come in for help, but he wants everyone to come in, or at least address their mental health.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this car was shot on May 18, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.
Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Protesters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at APD during protest, police say
Protesters coming from afar to fight Ga. police training site

Latest News

Steering wheel
As local gas prices keep climbing, folks plan to keep driving
The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the...
Ga. unemployment rate stays at record low as jobs hit all-time high
Gun production is on the rise across the U.S.
Report: Gun manufacturing nearly tripled in 20 years nationwide
A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.
South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation
Fist bump
Local school district, hospitals plan hiring events