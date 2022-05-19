Accident closes an eastbound lane on Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic backed up around midday Thursday as crews worked to clear an accident on Riverwatch Parkway.

The accident happened on the eastbound side, heading toward the downtown area of Augusta. The left eastbound lane was closed.

Richmond County dispatchers confirmed that there were injuries reported. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety also responded.

Accident with injuries closes left lane on Riverwatch Pkwy (WRDW)

