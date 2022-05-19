Accident closes an eastbound lane on Riverwatch Parkway
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic backed up around midday Thursday as crews worked to clear an accident on Riverwatch Parkway.
The accident happened on the eastbound side, heading toward the downtown area of Augusta. The left eastbound lane was closed.
Richmond County dispatchers confirmed that there were injuries reported. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety also responded.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.