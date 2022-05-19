Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white car at the scene of the Aiken County shooting had what appeared to be a bullet hole in...
Shooting injures driver on busy Aiken County highway
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Richmond County school bus
Richmond County schools to shift start times to ease bus woes
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

Latest News

Morning Mix
Live music and movie showing by Westobou!
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
Morning Mix
Dietician Desha McNeair talks about the impacts of baby formula shortages
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Westobou showings, nutrition tips for babies, and more!
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike