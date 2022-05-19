Submit Photos/Videos
10th annual STEM Fest at Paul Knox Middle School

By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day filled with hands-on exhibits and letting students learn more about careers in math, science, engineering, and tech.

It’s all part of the 10th annual STEM Fest at Paul Knox Middle School.

Our own First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding, was there teaching kids what it means to be a meteorologist and how to stay safe during severe weather.

