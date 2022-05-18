What the Tech: What gadgets should you pack for summer travel?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you’re packing for a summer vacation, you may try to remember all the clothes, toothbrushes, and sunscreen you need.

Now, you’ve got to think about what tech gadgets you might need. Replacing those gadgets on the road can be expensive.

We’ve round up a few gadgets you’ll want to make sure are in your suitcase.

Hotels and condos never seem to have enough outlets to charge everything. Especially now that we have more things to charge overnight, you’ve got to take matters into your own hands and pack your own power.

Convert one outlet into five with a portable power strip. The one from ‘Anker’, are small enough to toss in a suitcase. Three AC outlets, a USB-C port, and two standard USBs, so you won’t need charging blocks.

Rather than packing separate cables for your devices, a 3-in-1 charging cable has a micro-USB plug and connected adapters for lightning cables and USB-C. One cord for all of your devices.

If you leave the hotel room, you will need a portable charger at some point. Lots of brands to choose from. The ‘Iottie’ charger is wireless. Just place the phone on the charger.

‘Anker’ has portable power banks for all devices, and the portable battery connects to iPhones 12 and up with a magnet, so you never have to worry about cables or wires.

Vacation photos look better if the phone camera is steady. ‘Joby’ makes a pocket-sized tripod that needs no mount.

If you wear readers and want to read by the pool, foldable readers could be the answer to the problem of wearing readers under sunglasses. No arms. They rest on your nose and are thin enough to tuck behind your favorite sunglasses.

They’re tech-related because they fold into a small case that can be attached to a phone, tablet, or e-reader, so you’ll always have readers with you. They come in all strengths, so you can see no matter how much help you need.

