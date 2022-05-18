Huge bust targets drug ring operating out of S.C. taco trucks

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments in the drug trafficking case known as “Los Banditos.”

The indictments currently unsealed in the investigation collectively contain 124 charges against 34 defendants.

The investigation alleges much of the drug trafficking was run and facilitated by the owners of the Los Primos restaurant located in Greenville, S.C.

The drugs were allegedly trafficked throughout the State of South Carolina, but mostly in the Upstate. Many of the drugs were allegedly trafficked right out of the restaurant, while more were allegedly trafficked out of taco trucks owned by the owners of the restaurant.

The restaurant would eventually serve as a regional hub through which cocaine and methamphetamine were allegedly trafficked to other states, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The investigation revealed alleged connections to Mexican drug trafficking cartels operating in South Carolina and Georgia.

To date, the Los Banditos investigation has seized in South Carolina almost 11 kilograms (24 pounds) of methamphetamine, 584 grams (1,287 pounds) of cocaine, approximately $63,000 in cash, and over 20 firearms. The investigation has revealed the conspiracy has historically accounted for over 1000 kilograms (more than one ton) of methamphetamine, 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of cocaine, and 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of heroin trafficked throughout the State of South Carolina. Additionally, information gathered in the Los Banditos State Grand Jury investigation led to the seizure by Georgia and federal authorities from several apartments and stash houses in Atlanta of approximately 200 kilos (441 pounds) of methamphetamine, 3.5 kilos (7.7 pounds) of cocaine, 3.2 kilos (7 pounds) of heroin, 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of Marijuana, 900 Xanax pills, and multiple firearms. A substantial portion of those seized drugs were allegedly intended for South Carolina.

Bond hearings for some of the defendants occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, before the Honorable Alison Renee Lee in her virtual courtroom.

“The Attorney General’s Office and SLED are committed to fight the corrosive effect drug trafficking has on our communities,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “This investigation is yet another example of aggressive use of the State Grand Jury and investigative techniques to combat gangs and drug trafficking. Just as important, it is a further example of our use of the State Grand Jury to partner state prosecutorial and law enforcement resources with county, local, and federal agencies,” he added. “The cooperation with our Upstate partners – both local and federal – was particularly successful in this case, and this Office looks forward to continuing to synch its efforts with the hard work and expertise of all the agencies involved”. Attorney General Wilson thanked all the agencies involved in the case.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins stated, “This was a very large scale organized drug operation that allegedly was trafficking kilograms of drugs every week into Greenville County. The hard work and dedication of the Greenville Drug Enforcement Unit, SLED, and the South Carolina State Grand Jury has significantly decreased the availability of drugs in the Greenville Community and arrested some of its worst drug dealers. While this organization has ties from Mexico to numerous cities in the United States, its drug trafficking efforts and locations in Greenville County were continuing to pump poison directly into our communities. This is a great win for the citizens of Greenville County and these numerous arrests will have an immediate and direct impact upon the citizens of Greenville County and neighboring Counties.”

The case was investigated by the South Carolina State Grand Jury, which was assisted in this case by a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Easley Police Department, and the South Carolina National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.

Separate narcotics investigations by the Greenville County DEU and ATF ultimately were merged under the umbrella of the State Grand Jury with the involvement of SLED, HSI, and the other agencies. HSI provided much of the funding and manpower to carry out this State Grand Jury investigation. The cases will be prosecuted by the State Grand Jury Section of the Attorney General’s Office and the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Charges against the defendants are listed below.

Attorney General Wilson and Solicitor Wilkins stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

LOS BANDITOS STATE GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION

List of Defendants

1. ESTEBAN A. DELEON-AVILIA

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

2. JAMES ANDREW ADDY

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 67: Trafficking Cocaine 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(2)(a)(1)

-3-10 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 68: Possession with intent to Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

-0-15 years and/or $25,000

3. JAMIE GONZALEZ-BLANCA

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 9: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

-25 years and $100,000

4. ARIANNA GREEN DEL BOIS (A/K/A “DOMI”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

5. MICHAEL MEDINA GOMEZ

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 30: Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 31: Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 32: Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 33: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)

-0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 34: Trafficking Methamphetamine10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)(a)

-3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 35: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

-0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 36: Driving under Suspension, § 56-01-0460(A)(1)

-30 days and/or $0-$300

o Count 37: Possession with intent to Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

-0-15 years and/or $25,000

6. RUBEN MEDINA GOMEZ

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

7. BARTOLO ZAVALA GONZALEZ (A/K/A “TULON”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 79: Trafficking Cocaine 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(2)(a)(1)

-3-10 years and/or $0-$25,000

8. GUSTAVO AVALOS GONZALES (A/K/A “PERRO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 45: Trafficking Methamphetamine10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

-3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 46: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 47: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 48: Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Felony, § 16-23-0500(A)

-5 years and $2,000

9. ISIDRO ZAVALA GONZALEZ (A/K/A “CHILO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 5: Trafficking Cocaine 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(2)(a)(1)

-3-10 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 6: Trafficking Cocaine 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(2)(a)(1)

-3-10 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 7: Trafficking Methamphetamine10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

-3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 8: Trafficking Methamphetamine10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

-3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 9: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

-25 years and $100,000

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 11: Distribution of Cocaine, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

-0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 12: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

-25 years and $100,000

o Count 14: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 16: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

10. FABIAN ZAVALA HERNANDEZ (A/K/A “JUNIOR”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 61: Possession with intent to Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

-0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 62: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, § 44-53-370(b)(1

-0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 80: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

11. REYES SANCHEZ-HERNANDEZ (A/K/A “BIMBO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 4: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

-0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

12. AMANDA LYNN HOWARD

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

13. JONATHAN DAVID LOONEY

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 69: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 70: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

-0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 71: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule II) § 44-53-370(d)(2)

-0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 72: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule III) § 44-53-370(d)(2)

-0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 73: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule IV) § 44-53-370(d)(2)

-0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 74: Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, § 16-23-0020

-0 - 1 years and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 75: Possession of Stolen Handgun § 16-23-0030(C)

-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 76: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

Count 77: Possession of Cocaine, § 44-53-370(d)(1) 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 78: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

14. ROMEO ESCALANTE LOPEZ

· 2022-GS-47-08 (Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Cocaine 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(2)(a)(1)

-3-10 years and/or $0-$25,000

15. JUAN CARLOS BECERRA-MANJIERREZ

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e) (

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

-25 years and $100,000

o Count 21: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 22: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 23: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 24: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 25: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

-0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

16. DAMIEN ROGELIO RIVERA DURAN MARTINE (A/K/A “ROJO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

17. JOSEPH MATTHEW MCCLURE

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

18. JOHN GUADALUPE MEDELLIN

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 63: Trafficking Cocaine 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(2)(a)(1)

-3-10 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 64: Possession with intent to Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 65: Simple Possession of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(d)(4)

-0-30 days or $100-$200

o Count 66: Misuse of License Plate, § 56-3-1240

-Misdemeanor, 0-30 days and/or $0-$100

19. ANASTASIA REYNOSO (A/K/A “ANNA”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

-25 years and $100,000

o Count 44: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

20. BERNICE JUNE ROBERTSON

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 57: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)

-0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 58: Public Disorderly Conduct, § 16-17-0530

-Misdemeanor; 0-30 days and/or $0-$100

o Count 59: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

21. EDVARDO ROYIN (A/K/A “PATA DE PALO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 13: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

22. CARLOS GABRIEL TORRES SANTIAGO

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 49: Trafficking Methamphetamine10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)(a)

-3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 50: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 51: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 52: Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Felony, § 16-23-0500(A)

-5 years and $2,000

o Count 53: Driving Under Suspension § 56-01-0460(A)(1)

-0-30 days and/or $300 (1st Offense)

o Count 54: Reckless Driving§ 56-05-2920

-0-30 days and/or $25-$200

o Count 55: Failure to Stop for Blue Light § 56-5-750(A)

-Misdemeanor; 0-3 years and/or $0-$500

o Count 56: Resisting Arrest § 16-09-0320(A)

-0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000

23. ALEJANDRO LAGUNAS-SOTO (A/K/A “HAPPY”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

24. MARIA L. SOTO (A/K/A “LA DONA”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

25. ALBERTO TREJO (A/K/A “JUNIOR”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 12: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

-25 years and $100,000

o Count 15: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

26. JESUS TIRADOR JR. (A/K/A “ZEUS”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 81: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

-25 years and $50,000

o Count 82: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule II) § 44-53-370(d)(2)

-0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 83: Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, § 16-23-0020 (Superseding Indictment)

-0-1 years and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 84: Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Felony, § 16-23-0500(A)

-5 years and $2,000

27. TIMOTHY ALVIN TURNER (A/K/A “SPOOKY”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 85: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

-7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 86: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

-0-15 years and/or $0-$50,000

o Count 87 and 88: Driving under Suspension, § 56-01-0460(A)(1)

-30 days and/or $0-$300

o Count 89: Receiving Stolen Goods Less than $2000, § 16-13-180

-Misdemeanor, 30 days and/or $0-$1,000

28. PEDRO CUEVAS VILLANUEVA (A/K/A “PERRIQUIN”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 17: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

-7-25 years and $50,000

29. KIRSTEN ROSALYNNE WILLIAMS

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 60: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

30. FNU LNU (A/K/A “CHASCUA”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

31. FNU LNU (A/K/A “PEDRO HERNANDEZ”/ “GUACHO”/ “AMIGO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

32. FNU LNU (A/K/A “GONZALEZ IRIAS”/ “SANTOS RUFINO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

33. FNU LNU (A/K/A “MARISELA MACIAS”/ “MERCADO”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

34. FNU LNU (A/K/A “JHONATAN ZAZUETA RUIZ”)

· 2021-GS-47-20 (Second Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 26: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

-7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 27: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 28: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

-25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 29: Possession with intent Distribute Cocaine, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

-0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

