Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Tiger Woods says he’s all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods says he cares about majors and legacies.

He made that point at the PGA Championship while delivering a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is not defending his PGA title at Southern Hills. He hasn’t played competitively in three months since his explosive comments exposed his support of a Saudi-funded rival golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour and that Mickelson has a different view on how golf should be run. They were unusually blunt words from Woods. Amid chatter about Mickelson and the Saudi league, Woods says he is stronger than when he returned at the Masters following a car crash more than a year earlier.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One injured, one arrested after shooting on Carrington Court
High-speed chase ends with a multiple-vehicle crash on Washington Road.
High-speed chase ends with multi-vehicle crash on Washington Road

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Acuña returns, Ozuna homers as Braves defeat Brewers 3-0
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
Mickelson’s absence from PGA called disappointing and ‘sad’
Gov. McMaster signs early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
Keeping schools out of NIL dealings opened door for boosters