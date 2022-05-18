Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022.

The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:

  1. Alaska 3.90%
  2. Florida 4.30%
  3. Arizona 4.20%
  4. South Carolina 4.00%
  5. Georgia 3.70%

WalletHub came to these rankings by considering the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months. They then used these metrics to rank-order the resignation rates from highest to lowest.

