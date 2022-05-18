Shooting victim found on Aiken County highway

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and medical crews rushed to help a shooting victim in the roadway in Aiken County.

The incident was reported just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at 1805 Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim was in a vehicle and was believed to have been shot on the roadway.

The victim, with a wound to her abdomen, was being taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

A white car at the scene of the shooting had at least a couple of apparent bullet holes in the driver’s side front door.

The shooting is the latest in a rash of violent crimes that’s been plaguing the CSRA for the past month. While the shootings were mostly concentrated in Augusta at the start, some of the violence has moved across the Savannah River into South Carolina.

Two of the recent shootings in Aiken County have involved drivers:

Other deadly crimes in the CSRA since April 14 include:

On May 7, the body of Joseph McKinnon, 60, was found at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton. Authorities determined he’d died of a heart attack after strangling and burying his girlfriend, Patricia Dent , 65, in the yard.

Shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

