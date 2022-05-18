Riverbanks Zoo seeking approval from county administrators for $80 million project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo is asking administrators in Richland and Lexington County for $80 million in improvements.

The letter from the Riverbanks Parks Commission was delivered initially on May 3, 2022.

Tuesday night the zoo’s petition to Richland County was included in the regular session on May, 17, 2022. The project is asking for money for improvements that include:

New animal exhibits

Saluda River Observation Deck with exhibits at the West Campus

Forest pathway access to West Campus

Aerial transportation across the Saluda River or upgrades to the existing tram system

Expanded carousel plaza and Saluda River observation at the East Campus

Upgrades to a tiger exhibit

More parking

Increased visitor amenities such as more restrooms, seating, restaurants and concession stands

The Richland County Council session agenda said, “County staff is set to meet with our financial consultant, First Tryon, to review the impact of the Zoo’s request.”

