Phinizy Swamp Nature Park unveils first ever art sculpture

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phinizy Nature Park is already full of natural beauty, and now it’s getting a flair for artistic beauty.

Wednesday, the park unveiled its first sculpture. An artist from Asheville, North Carolina, made the piece called ‘Eco-friendly.’ It expresses themes of water conservation, ecosystem balance, and Phinizy’s logo, a dragonfly.

If you go to check it out, it’ll be in the parking lot of Phinizy.

