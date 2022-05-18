New Miracle League Field to bring new possibilities to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in for North Augusta’s new Miracle League Field. The goal is to create a space for people with disabilities to play sports.

In late June, the city approved plans for an organization called ‘The RECing Crew’ to build it. They hope to break ground soon, but the task brings a challenge.

Playing on grass isn’t easy for everyone.

“One of the things we noticed was that the surface wasn’t very accessible for individuals with disabilities,” said Pamela Stickler.

Stickler runs the organization behind the project.

Uneven surfaces and ruts make it difficult for some to play on the field.

“It would be totally accessible. You wouldn’t have these barriers we already have,” said Stickler.

She says it’ll be a multipurpose field open to any special needs organization in the area.

“It’ll have AstroTurf, an accessible dugout, pavilion, and more,” she said.

But she says costs have increased.

“Seems like each day, the longer we wait, the cost of everything is going up,” she said.

Stickler says over the last year, the price doubled from $1 million to $2 million. She hopes the project will be done next year, but that depends on the cost.

That’s why her organization is working to raise money quickly before prices go up more. She’s hopeful they’ll have about half the money soon, and she thinks shovels will meet dirt this summer.

“I think that is going to be a very exciting move for us, and I think it’s gonna get those that are gonna be able to utilize it excited and then also hopefully our community,” said Stickler.

