Mickelson’s absence from PGA called disappointing and ‘sad’

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson isn’t even at Southern Hills and he’s still the talk of Tulsa.

Hardly a player could escape the microphone Tuesday without addressing Mickelson’s decision to skip the PGA Championship after the incendiary comments he made about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports in conflict with the PGA Tour. Mickelson also skipped the Masters. But the PGA Championship at Southern Hills feels like an even bigger deal. It was supposed to be Lefty’s victory lap after his stunning win last year at age 50.

Rory McIlroy called it “sad” that Mickelson isn’t defending his title.

