Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Mickelson’s absence from PGA called disappointing and ‘sad’

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson isn’t even at Southern Hills and he’s still the talk of Tulsa.

Hardly a player could escape the microphone Tuesday without addressing Mickelson’s decision to skip the PGA Championship after the incendiary comments he made about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports in conflict with the PGA Tour. Mickelson also skipped the Masters. But the PGA Championship at Southern Hills feels like an even bigger deal. It was supposed to be Lefty’s victory lap after his stunning win last year at age 50.

Rory McIlroy called it “sad” that Mickelson isn’t defending his title.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One injured, one arrested after shooting on Carrington Court
High-speed chase ends with a multiple-vehicle crash on Washington Road.
High-speed chase ends with multi-vehicle crash on Washington Road

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Acuña returns, Ozuna homers as Braves defeat Brewers 3-0
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods says he’s all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke
Gov. McMaster signs early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
Keeping schools out of NIL dealings opened door for boosters