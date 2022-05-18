Laurel and Hardy Museum celebrates National Museum Day

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - May 18 is National Museum Day. It’s all about raising awareness of the challenges that museums face and the role they play in the development of society.

Our Morning Mix lifestyle show went to the Laurel and Hardy Museum.

It’s dedicated to one of the world’s greatest comedy duos. The museum has all sorts of artifacts and memorabilia, and thousands come every year to Harlem to pay homage to the two.

It’s not just about comedy, but it’s also about keeping Harlem history alive.

“We have the original stoplight that was hung here in Harlem. It was hung right on the corner. We found it in an old shed, and it’s been there for decades. ‘Do you want it for the museum?’ I went and looked at it and said absolutely,” said Andrew McMahn, director of Laurel and Hardy Museum.

Admissions is free, and they say to stop by and watch a movie or two with them.

