As heat bakes CSRA, donated fans can help folks in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the hottest months of the year upon us, the Salvation Army of Augusta has launched its annual summer fan drive, taking place throughout May.

Beneficiaries include the elderly who lack proper air conditioning and are susceptible to heat-related illness.

“Georgia law doesn’t require landlords to provide air conditioning for tenants,” said Capt. Jonathan Raymer, Augusta-area commander for the Salvation Army. “Many older, more affordable homes in Augusta have no central air conditioning.”

Summer House Realty on Washington Road has partnered with the Salvation Army for the cause.

Items needed for the drive include gently used or new fans, preferably 20-inch box fans that will fit in a window for maximum air circulation.

Organizers ask that you turn in fans or financial donations – which will stay local and are tax-deductible – at one of these locations by May 31:

Salvation Army of Augusta Kroc Center (service desk): 1833 Broad St., Augusta

Salvation Army Center of Hope (service desk): 1384 Greene St., Augusta

Salvation Army family store: 1751 Knox Ave., North Augusta

Salvation Army family store: 2231 Harrison Road SE, Thomson

Salvation Army family store: 3206 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta

Salvation Army donation center: 3715 Benchmark Drive, Augusta

Summer House Realty: 2735 Washington Road, Augusta

For more information, contact Lauren Mikles at 706-364-5762, ext. 32008, or lauren.mikles@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.