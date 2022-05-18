Have you seen this missing runaway McDuffie County teen?

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing runaway teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Adriana Jackson has been missing since Tuesday, May 17. She was last seen in Thomson, Georgia in the Guy Road - Wrens Highway area.

Jackson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′7, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

If you have information about Jackson or have seen her, call the sheriff’s office at (706) 595-2040, (706) 597-3851, or your local law enforcement agency.

