Dominion donates new search-and-rescue equipment in S.C.

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam presented Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials with a new side-scan sonar device.
Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam presented Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials with a new side-scan sonar device.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A donation from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will provide the state of South Carolina with new equipment to help protect waterways.

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam on Wednesday presented Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials with a new side-scan sonar device bought with a grant from the company.

The agency had only one side-scan sonar device for use across the entire state. With the second system, the agency can divide the state into two zones, increasing its efficiency and helping response time during emergencies. Having two devices will also provide more options for first responder training and assist with underwater maintenance work.

Side-scan sonar devices emit intense pulses that can provide a vivid image covering a wide range in zero-visibility conditions along the bottom of a lake or river. With it, responders can quickly scan a large body of water during search-and-recovery operations.

