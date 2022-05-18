Submit Photos/Videos
Defendant convicted in 2017 shooting off Wheeler Road

Eddie Lee McNair III
Eddie Lee McNair III(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County jury this week returned a guilty verdict in the trial of a man accused of shooting a victim five times and leaving him for dead.

The crime happened Nov. 19, 2017, at Big Oak Park off Wheeler Road.

The victim survived and identified his attacker as Eddie Lee McNair III, then 17, who turned himself in soon after the incident.

After two days of trial, McNair was convicted Tuesday of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Other charges are pending, but as a result of this week’s conviction, McNair faces 25 years of potential prison time.

