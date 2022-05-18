Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s this morning. Winds will be calm and patchy fog is possible in the southern CSRA.

Winds will shift to a more southerly flow today through Friday bringing the hottest temperatures of the year. This afternoon highs will get to the mid- and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be warmer in the mid-60s. Things only get hotter Thursday with near record highs possible in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Thursday with mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Highs will top out in the mid-90s again Friday with no rain in the forecast. Our pattern finally breaks this weekend with our next approaching cold front. We will likely see afternoon thunderstorms each day this weekend ahead of the front and then see temperatures drop by Monday of next week. Saturday high temperatures will be in the low 90s. Sunday highs will likely stay in the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

