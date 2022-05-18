Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies for the rest of the afternoon into tonight. Temperatures will be warm after sunset and stay in the 70s through midnight. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-60s by early Thursday. Winds will be light out of the southwest overnight.

Morning lows Thursday will be warmer in the mid-60s. Things only get hotter Thursday with near record highs possible in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Thursday with mostly sunny skies during the day. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon/evening hours. Most of us look dry, but any storms that pop-up have the potential to produce strong winds gusts and large hail. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows will stay in the mid-60s early Friday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s Friday with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph during the day with mostly sunny skies.

Our pattern finally breaks this weekend with our next approaching cold front. We will likely see afternoon thunderstorms each day this weekend ahead of the front and then see temperatures drop by Monday of next week. Morning lows this weekend will be in the mid-60s. Saturday high temperatures will be in the low 90s. Sunday highs will likely stay in the upper 80s.

Our unsettled weather pattern sticks around early next week with afternoon storms possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures do look cooler early next week with highs staying in the mid to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

