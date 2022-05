GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are battling a brush fire on the 500 block of Rainbow Falls Road.

The fire was reported around 10:03 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information about the fire was not available.

