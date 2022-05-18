Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Columbia County School District crowns ‘Rookie of the Year’

By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - A fun moment in Columbia County at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion honors the school district’s rookie teacher of the year.

Third-grade teacher Allie Doyle is soaking in the cheers for her hard work this year.

Doyle says it’s a blessing to get the chance to teach in the county in her first year out of college.

MORE | Local high schoolers awarded Ryan Clark Memorial Scholarship

She had a good laugh with us afterward about not realizing she was the one who won when the winner was announced.

“I typically don’t go by Allison, I go by Allie. When she said Allison, I said ‘wait, that’s someone else.’ It was just really exciting,” she said.

Doyle says seeing the difference her mother made in the lives of her friends growing up, all she wants to do is the same for her kids.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died
High-speed chase ends with multi-vehicle crash on Washington Road
High-speed chase ends with multi-vehicle crash on Washington Road
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One injured, one arrested after shooting on Carrington Court
A white car at the scene of the Aiken County shooting had what appeared to be a bullet hole in...
Shooting injures driver on busy Aiken County highway
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

Latest News

Burke County Detention Center inmates grow garden to give back
Burke County Detention Center inmates grow garden to give back
North Augusta’s Riverview Park
New Miracle League Field to bring new possibilities to North Augusta
New Miracle League Field to bring new possibilities to North Augusta
New Miracle League Field to bring new possibilities to North Augusta
Old Plantation Road, North Augusta
Residents react to plans for new development in North Augusta
Local residents react to plans for new development in North Augusta
Local residents react to plans for new development in North Augusta