Columbia County School District crowns ‘Rookie of the Year’

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - A fun moment in Columbia County at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion honors the school district’s rookie teacher of the year.

Third-grade teacher Allie Doyle is soaking in the cheers for her hard work this year.

Doyle says it’s a blessing to get the chance to teach in the county in her first year out of college.

She had a good laugh with us afterward about not realizing she was the one who won when the winner was announced.

“I typically don’t go by Allison, I go by Allie. When she said Allison, I said ‘wait, that’s someone else.’ It was just really exciting,” she said.

Doyle says seeing the difference her mother made in the lives of her friends growing up, all she wants to do is the same for her kids.

