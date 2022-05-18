Campaign tour bring Kemp to the CSRA this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re now less than a week week away from the Republican primary and candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s bus tour brings him to the CSRA on Thursday ahead of the Republican primary for the governor’s seat on Tuesday.

He’ll be at Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and at Lakeview Restaurant, 230 S. Liberty St. in Waynesboro, at 2 p.m.

He kicked off the tour Saturday in Marietta.

“It’s kind of hard to say right now it’s certainly a big issue but we don’t know what the final opinion is going to be. Good thing for us, three years ago in 2019, we passed the ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ the strongest pro-life bill in the country, and we’re continuing to fight that in the court of law which we knew we would have to do, and that’s where our focus is going to remain,” Kemp said.

On Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence announced he is now backing Kemp in the Georgia Republican primary.

Kemp’s campaign says Pence will headline a rally on Monday, one day before the election.

