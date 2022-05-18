Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Burke County inmates start fresh food garden project

By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Inmates at the Burke County Detention Center are working together to grow garden items to give back to the local community.

The project called Project Green began after Detention Center Counselor Patrick Finney saw the project at work in Chatham County.

The garden was planted by seven inmates and has cantaloupe, watermelon, honeydew, okra, collard greens, squash, cucumbers, eggplant, and tomato plants. Three inmates now tend to the growth of the garden.

The Sheriff’s Office says the items grown can be used to feed inmates or can be donated to local food banks.

“I am grateful that our inmates are provided with a program that teaches them valuable life lessons and career-building skills,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said in the announcement. “Through the use of everyday tools of communication, teamwork, skillset, problem-solving, and just cause our inmates are aided in their abilities to enhance their skills to ready themselves for gainful employment and a productive lifestyle.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One injured, one arrested after shooting on Carrington Court
High-speed chase ends with multi-vehicle crash on Washington Road
High-speed chase ends with multi-vehicle crash on Washington Road
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Summer Walker
Richmond County runaway teenager found after 4 days

Latest News

Richmond County's Sheriff's Office
Free community shred day set at sheriff’s headquarters
North Carolina sculptor David Sheldon is the creator of “Eco-Friendly.”
Phinizy Center to unveil new sculpture at nature park
WALB
Colquitt woman celebrates turning 102 after getting COVID twice
Puppy love at the 5th Street Marina
Precious pups tie the knot in 5th Street Marina ceremony