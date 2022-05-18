Burke County inmates start fresh food garden project

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Inmates at the Burke County Detention Center are working together to grow garden items to give back to the local community.

The project called Project Green began after Detention Center Counselor Patrick Finney saw the project at work in Chatham County.

The garden was planted by seven inmates and has cantaloupe, watermelon, honeydew, okra, collard greens, squash, cucumbers, eggplant, and tomato plants. Three inmates now tend to the growth of the garden.

The Sheriff’s Office says the items grown can be used to feed inmates or can be donated to local food banks.

“I am grateful that our inmates are provided with a program that teaches them valuable life lessons and career-building skills,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said in the announcement. “Through the use of everyday tools of communication, teamwork, skillset, problem-solving, and just cause our inmates are aided in their abilities to enhance their skills to ready themselves for gainful employment and a productive lifestyle.”

