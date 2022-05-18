Authorities arrest suspect in string of Aiken County robberies

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crediting tips from the public, authorities have made an arrest in connection with multiple robberies in Aiken County.

Frank James Davis Jr., 48, of Aiken, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of robbery in connection with the April 28 robbery of a Dollar General in Warrenville, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Dollar General robbery in Warrenville. (Contributed)

Investigators have also sought warrants for Davis charging him with four additional charges of robbery that stem from two separate investigations, deputies said.

These charges derive from an April 17 robbery of the Breaker’s Convenience Store at 3410 Trolley Line Road and May 9 robbery of the Subway at 3446 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Davis faces additional charges from investigations being handled by Aiken Department of Public Safety and North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

All investigations are ongoing, deputies said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.