Augusta ranks No. 1 metro area to live in Georgia

By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. News and World Report ranked the 150 top metro areas to live in 2020-2023, and Augusta made the list.

Out of the nation, we rank No. 76, according to the U.S. News. In comparison, Atlanta was rated second statewide, and Savannah came in third statewide.

U.S. News pointed out Augusta’s best-known features. The features included the Masters tournament and the home of the ‘Godfather of Soul’, James Brown.

The magazine also cited the Augusta as ‘home to a thriving culinary scene’, and having ‘a deep appreciation for the arts and the outdoors.’

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

