Augusta commissioners debate Gold Cross subsidy payment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The back and forth continues over a new contract between the city of Augusta and Gold Cross EMS.

Despite some city leaders’ push to get a new contract on the table, Augusta commission decided to push back conversations. One thing no one can seem to agree on is the subsidy payment.

The subsidy covers the cost for patients who can’t pay the ambulance bill. At its peak, Augusta was paying $1.8 million in 2013. Since then, the amount has dropped by 64 percent, but Gold Cross claims the need has increased.

Under the new contract, some leaders are pushing to pay more, but how much more is the question.

“That’s one thing you can always count on Augusta to do is wait and see,” said John Clarke, commissioner for District 10.

Previous discussions about a new contract with Gold Cross EMS were a top priority. There was debate and disagreement. Mostly over how much money the city should give gold cross.

Alvin Mason, commissioner for District 4 said: “They have the zone whether we like it or not, and it appears there are some people that don’t like that.”

They pay $650,000 now, for comparison Columbia County pays $850,000. But, Gold Cross says most patients in Columbia County can and do pay the bill. While in the past, tens of thousands of bills each year go unpaid in Richmond County. So, a higher subsidy is needed.

Clarke said: “They get an ambulance ride, then they gotta make a decision at the end of the month, do they buy the baby formula keep the lights on, or do they pay on the ambulance bill?”

Comparing the peak amount with current inflation rates, Richmond County should be paying $2.2 million. Around $1.5 million is the proposal being thrown around now.

But some leaders don’t want to give them too much more because response times and quality of service are still a concern.

For now, the conversation isn’t over. It’s just on pause. Commissioners say they still have not had any contract discussions with Gold Cross.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.