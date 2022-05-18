3 sought for questioning in shooting outside downtown bar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities want to question three men in connection with a shooting incident last month in front of a a downtown Augusta bar.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. April 23 at Broad Street and 11th Street.

The victim said she was sitting in her car in front of the bar when she heard multiple gunshots. She quickly leaned toward her passenger window and ducked down to avoid being shot. Two bullets entered her car through the windshield and driver’s side window, according to deputies.

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident. (Chris Lloyd)

The victim said she quickly sped off to get away from the gunfire.

The victim was treated for a cut to her left wrist from broken glass.

Deputies found bullet holes in the victim’s car as well as a glass roll-up door of the Mellow Mushroom restaurant and the hood of a nearby vehicle,.

Deputies are look for information about these three men:

Anyone with information about them is urged to contact Investigator Stephen Brown at 706-821-4848 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

