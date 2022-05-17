What the Tech: What parents should know about Twitch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The president and first lady visited Buffalo to pay their respects at the grocery store, where a gunman killed 10 people and hurt three others.

Social media posts from 18-year-old Payton Gendron reveal the alleged gunman had been planning his attack for months. The posts say he picked a particular zip code because it had the highest percentage of a Black population close enough to where he lived.

Before the Buffalo shooter started firing shots at innocent bystanders, he turned on a camera and streamed the horrifying minutes live where other people could watch.

He used the live streaming platform ‘Twitch’. While you may have heard the name, you may not know much about it.

We took a look at the social network used by millions of people every day.

First, we should point out that while this shooter streamed his actions live on Twitch, similar crimes have been streamed live using Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat. All the user has to do is have that app on their phone and tap a ‘go live’ button.

What is Twitch? It is primarily for video gaming, where users can watch people play video games. Streamers have their own channels where others tune in on a computer, mobile device, game system, or tv with the Twitch app.

If there’s a video game, someone’s playing it and streaming live. It isn’t all fun and games. There are talk shows, live music, artists, and ASMR. Some live streams are intended for mature audiences, but anyone of any age can still watch by clicking ‘okay’ unless their account is restricted.

There are chat windows where viewers can respond and chat with one another. Since it is live, there is quite a bit of profanity in some chat rooms. Twitch has increased monitoring for hate messages and sexual content.

Twitch is one of the fastest-growing social networks. According to its website, over two-point-five million viewers are watching at any given moment, and 31 million average daily users.

Is Twitch safe for kids? With live video streaming, any platform that allows anyone to live-stream anything, anywhere, there is always a risk that kids may see something inappropriate.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s usage and how much the time they spend on the app.

The platform is owned by Amazon, and they have employees monitoring live streams in real-time and responding to reports of any streams that violate its code of conduct policy.

