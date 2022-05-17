TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole closes a lane on Washington Road

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews will be on the scene of Washington Road at Faircloth Drive repairing a sinkhole in the westbound lane, Columbia County traffic officials said Tuesday morning.

One westbound lane will remain open for thru traffic. Both eastbound lanes will remain open.

Traffic will not be able to turn left off of Washington Road onto Faircloth Drive.

Traffic officials urge drivers to allow for extra travel time and plan accordingly.

They also say whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.