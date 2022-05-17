Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole closes a lane on Washington Road

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews will be on the scene of Washington Road at Faircloth Drive repairing a sinkhole in the westbound lane, Columbia County traffic officials said Tuesday morning.

One westbound lane will remain open for thru traffic. Both eastbound lanes will remain open.

MORE | Price surge leaves Georgia with some of the cheapest gas in U.S.

Traffic will not be able to turn left off of Washington Road onto Faircloth Drive.

Traffic officials urge drivers to allow for extra travel time and plan accordingly.

They also say whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
1 person dead after house fire in Beech Island
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence

Latest News

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Crash flips car, causes injuries on Peach Orchard at Windsor Spring
Vehicle catches fire off I-20 eastbound
No one injured by I-20 vehicle fire in Aiken County
Pedestrian struck, accident slows down I-20 eastbound
After one I-20 crash, driver fatally hit by another vehicle
Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Bicycling competition to disrupt downtown traffic on Sunday