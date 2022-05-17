Submit Photos/Videos
Texas guard/forward Audrey Warren transfers to Georgia

Central Florida head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson gestures during the first half of a...
Central Florida head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson gestures during the first half of a second round women's college basketball game against Connecticut in the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has landed transfer Audrey Warren, who helped Texas reach back-to-back regionals finals in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Warren will be a fifth-year senior for new Lady Bulldogs coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. The signing was announced Monday. Warren is a combo guard/forward from Fort Worth, Texas, who made 35 starts while appearing in 59 games over the last two years with the Longhorns. She averaged 10.3 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 2020-21 and 8.2 points this past season.

