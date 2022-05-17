Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

States hands off when it comes to NCAA, athlete compensation

The NCAA March Madness logo is seen on a bench chairs during a First Four game in the NCAA...
The NCAA March Madness logo is seen on a bench chairs during a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas Southern, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Texas Southern won 76-67. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The NCAA recently issued a warning that there are still rules to follow now that college athletes can make money off their fame and celebrity.

It waited nearly a year to do so and it has raised speculation of a crackdown on some of the dealmakers working with college athletes. About two dozen states have laws regarding athlete compensation. The laws, however, have no enforcement mechanisms. There has been no indication so far that a state attorney general or prosecutor will go after a booster organization striking deals with athletes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?

Latest News

FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Peralta dominates for 7 innings, Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Braves lose power at supposedly haunted Milwaukee hotel
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
PGA shaping up as much different from previous 4 in Tulsa
Central Florida head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson gestures during the first half of a...
Texas guard/forward Audrey Warren transfers to Georgia
ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
Falcons sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski, add WR Geronimo Allison