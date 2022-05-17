Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina governor signs transgender sports legislation

Gov. McMaster signs early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
Gov. McMaster signs early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.(Governor's office)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the “Save Women’s Sports Act” into law.

Student athletes from elementary to college will be required to compete in events based on their gender assigned at birth. It prohibits transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

In response to the governor’s signature, the SC United for Justice & Equality coalition vowed it will explore “every possible option” to secure dignity and equality for transgender youth in the state.

Ivy Hill of the Campaign for Southern Equality said: “It pains us to see lawmakers in South Carolina, and now the governor, ignore the voices of thousands of South Carolinians – including parents, medical providers, students, faith leaders, and transgender people ourselves – who expressed loudly and clearly that this bill will harm young people in our state.”

Now that the legislative session is over, McMaster this week has started signing some of the bills that passed.

On Friday, he signed legislation to exempt veterans in South Carolina from paying state income tax on military retirement benefits.

South Carolina now joins 35 other states that provide full state tax exemptions on those benefits. Previously, Veterans received a partial tax exemption if they’d served 20 years.

Also on Friday, he signed into law an election reform bill that will establish early in-person voting for South Carolinians and restrict voting by mail.

