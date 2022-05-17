Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Saluda man gets 27 years for sex crimes involving minor

John Lavan Wertz
John Lavan Wertz(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Saluda man has received a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a minor, according to prosecutors.

John Lavan Wertz, 40, was sentenced to 27 years after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to 11th Circuit Solicitor S.R. Hubbard III.

MORE | Records missing for Orangeburg teen accused in sexual assaults

Under South Carolina law, these offenses are classified as violent crimes and Wertz is not eligible for parole.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in June 2021 after the discovery of video evidence related to the crime. The investigation determined multiple offenses had occurred. In addition, Wertz wrote several incriminating letters while housed in the Saluda County Detention Center, according to Hubbard.

“We are relieved that a sex offender is off the streets of Saluda County and that this behavior will always be investigated to the fullest to keep our children safe,” Sheriff Josh Price said. “Our thoughts are with the victim in this case who will live with this trauma for the rest of their life.”

Wertz is being transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin serving his prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
1 person found dead after Beech Island house catches fire
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence

Latest News

Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One victim hit in shooting on Carrington Court
At the scene of Augusta's latest shooting
Morning Mix
Everything you need to know before booking your summer vacation
Morning Mix
Check out the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History golf tournament!