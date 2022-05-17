Saluda man gets 27 years for sex crimes involving minor

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Saluda man has received a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a minor, according to prosecutors.

John Lavan Wertz, 40, was sentenced to 27 years after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to 11th Circuit Solicitor S.R. Hubbard III.

Under South Carolina law, these offenses are classified as violent crimes and Wertz is not eligible for parole.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in June 2021 after the discovery of video evidence related to the crime. The investigation determined multiple offenses had occurred. In addition, Wertz wrote several incriminating letters while housed in the Saluda County Detention Center, according to Hubbard.

“We are relieved that a sex offender is off the streets of Saluda County and that this behavior will always be investigated to the fullest to keep our children safe,” Sheriff Josh Price said. “Our thoughts are with the victim in this case who will live with this trauma for the rest of their life.”

Wertz is being transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin serving his prison sentence.

