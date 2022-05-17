Richmond County deputies searching for runaway teenager

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway 15-year-old who was last seen May 13.

Deputies say Summer Walker was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes and blue jeans leaving 1701 15th Street, T.W. Josey High School, on foot.

She is described as 5′8 and weighs around 140 pounds. Walker has red dyed hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

