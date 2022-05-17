Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event

Professional wresting icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Professional wresting icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A professional wrestling legend is returning to the ring for his last match this summer.

Entertainment platform FITE reports “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on July 31.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Flair said.

According to an event media release, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will debut a custom-made robe and bring his one-of-a-kind showmanship to the ring.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” are scheduled to go on sale on May 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time here, and the event will also be available via streaming.

Flair’s opponent and the entire event card are expected to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
1 person found dead after Beech Island house catches fire
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One victim injured in shooting on Carrington Court

Latest News

North Carolina sculptor David Sheldon is the creator of “Eco-Friendly.”
Phinizy Center to unveil new sculpture at nature pPark
Corn left at National World War II Memorial.
Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says