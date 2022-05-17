Submit Photos/Videos
Phinizy Center to unveil new sculpture at nature park

North Carolina sculptor David Sheldon is the creator of “Eco-Friendly.”
By Staff
May. 17, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Phinizy Center for Water Sciences says a sculpture for the nature park will be installed Wednesday.

North Carolina sculptor David Sheldon is the creator of “Eco-Friendly,” which will stand at the front of the visitor parking lot.

The sculpture expresses the themes of water, water conservation, ecosystem balance and Phinizy’s signature logo, the dragonfly.

The sculpture was funded by the Georgia Rehabilitation Institute.

President/CEO Dennis Skelley said the grant was awarded to Phinizy for the purpose of sharing beautiful art for all to see and enjoy.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council was contracted in late 2021 to conduct a Phinizy sculpture call to artists. The national call received 26 applications from 16 artists.

“Since the purpose of the sculpture is to create an overall welcome to Phinizy Center … I settled on the idea of ‘Eco-Friendly,’ creating a design that expresses the swamp ecosystem and the water’s life-giving and life-sustaining properties,” Sheldon said.

